HC puts Haryana on notice over maize procurement plea

The plea has been moved by Gurnam Singh, a Kurukshetra resident, demanding that direction be issued to Haryana government to purchase maize under MSP and make arrangements to ensure purchase of maize at a fixed price of Rs 1,860 per quintal as fixed by the Centre.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking procurement of maize under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme announced by the Centre.

The plea has been moved by Gurnam Singh, a Kurukshetra resident, demanding that direction be issued to Haryana government to purchase maize under MSP and make arrangements to ensure purchase of maize at a fixed price of Rs 1,860 per quintal as fixed by the Centre. The state’s response has been sought by August 26. The plea has been filed in a 2014 petition, in which the high court is monitoring procurement of various crops under MSP.

The court was informed that a total of 21,116 farmers have got themselves registered for maize cultivation and area registered is 4,641 acres. Kurukshetra is the top producer with 2,751 acres under maize cultivation and 1,153 registered farmers. Haryana government is yet to come out with a notification on procurement of maize crop, even though it has started arriving. There are no arrangements in mandis due to which farmers are bound to sell their produce to private parties at a lower price of Rs 1,100-1,200 per quintal, the court was told.

