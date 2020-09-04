Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC refuses to stay Panjab University’s decision on fee collection

HC refuses to stay Panjab University’s decision on fee collection

Students were told to deposit advance payment of ₹51,000 and other charges by August 31.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(HT File)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday refused to stay the decision of Panjab University (PU) on collecting full fee for the upcoming semester at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The petition against the varsity’s move was filed by Nikhil Thamman, a fifth-year student of UILS.

“The notice has been issued for October 5. However, court refused to stay the impugned order,” university’s counsel Vijaypal said.

The petitioner had challenged the August 8 order of UILS wide which students were told to pay full fee for the August-December semester.



Students were told to deposit advance payment of Rs 51,000 and other charges by August 31. “This has been done even as fee deposited for the February-May semester was not utilised as after March 15, no classes were held,” the court was told, adding that the varsity be asked to adjust this fees towards the next semester.

FINAL EXAMS FROM SEPT 17

Chandigarh PU has decided to conduct the final exams of the last semester of various courses from September 17. “Students will download the question paper, fill up the answers and submit the scanned copy of the answer sheet,” sources said.

The decision was taken in a meeting of a panel constituted for conducting the exams under the chairmanship of PU vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

In Uttar Pradesh, Kafeel Khan becomes hot property for political parties
Sep 04, 2020 00:59 IST
Unidentified body found near Kolshet creek in Thane
Sep 04, 2020 00:57 IST
Sadanand Date appointed chief of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate
Sep 04, 2020 00:54 IST
HC refuses to stay Panjab University’s decision on fee collection
Sep 04, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.