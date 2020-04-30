Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC rejects dera plea for hearing on donation to PM Cares fund

HC rejects dera plea for hearing on donation to PM Cares fund

Besides, PM Cares fund, the Dera had also desired to donate Rs 1 crore each to Haryana and Punjab for similar relief funds launched by the respective governments

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to entertain a request from Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, for hearing on plea seeking permission to make a donation of Rs 2 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Fund for battling against Covid-19.

The dera had sought permission in view of the fact that its accounts stand frozen by the high court after the widespread violence reported in the aftermath of conviction of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases of disciples in August 2017.

Besides, PM Cares fund, the Dera had also desired to donate Rs 1 crore each to Haryana and Punjab for similar relief funds launched by the respective governments.

RESTRICTIONS IN COURT WORK EXTENDED



Meanwhile, the high court announced extension of restrictions in functioning of courts in HC and trial courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, “beyond May 1 till lockdown/curfew period announced by the respective administrations.”



