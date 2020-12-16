Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / HC rejects plea against Mohali MC delimitation

HC rejects plea against Mohali MC delimitation

As per former councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, 70% seats held by them in the previous House had been recarved or reserved or dereserved to their detriment

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the delimitation exercise carried out by the Punjab local bodies department to redraw the boundaries of wards of the Mohali municipal corporation.

The HC bench of justice AG Masih dismissed the plea of Bachan Singh and others who had challenged the exercise on December 2, arguing that it was in violation of the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995. After hearing, the court had reserved the judgment for final order on December 7. The detailed judgment is awaited.

The petitioner had alleged that objections were moved on October 29. However, neither the objections were decided by passing a speaking order by the competent authority nor any survey of the population was conducted.

As per former councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, 70% seats held by them in the previous House had been recarved or reserved or dereserved to their detriment. The five-year term of the House ended on April 26 this year. Among the 50 wards, 25 have been reserved for women besides five for scheduled castes (including two for women) and two for backward classes (men). The elections are slated for February next year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Dissent in TMC official, Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA
by Tanmay Chatterjee
UP Waqf Board eyes Republic Day to lay Foundation of Ayodhya mosque
by HT Correspondent
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
JEE Main to be conducted 4 times a year from 2021: Govt
by Prashant K Nanda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.