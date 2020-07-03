Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC restrains Haryana from giving info about Hisar private schools under RTI

HC restrains Haryana from giving info about Hisar private schools under RTI

The HC order came on the plea of Sarva Haryana Private School Trust which had approached the court seeking direction to different Haryana government departments to not supply any information about the member schools

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday restrained Haryana government from disbursing information about some private schools sought by some private persons under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The high court order came on the plea of Sarva Haryana Private School Trust, a Hisar-based trust with 153 member schools in the district, which had approached the court seeking direction to different Haryana government departments to not supply any information about the member schools. The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal has asked the schools to provide information to the government departments but the latter have been restrained from disbursing the same to private parties without court’s permission.

The trust alleged that private persons could utilise the information for fishing expedition to fulfil their ulterior motives as the information as it could undermine the safety and security of the staff and students of schools. The trust had also sought quashing of instructions from different departments to provide information which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of schools. The response has been sought by July 1

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Jul 03, 2020 01:03 IST
Day 1 of complete lockdown gets good response in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli
Jul 03, 2020 00:59 IST
Classes to be discontinued if fee is not paid: VIBGYOR Schools to parents
Jul 03, 2020 00:54 IST
Two doctors among four test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 03, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.