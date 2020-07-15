HC restrains Panjab University from holding final exams

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday restrained Panjab University, Chandigarh, from holding final examinations in July.

The order was passed by HC bench of justice Ritu Bahri on the plea of six students. The varsity has been told to file its response by July 23.

Student’s counsel Harlove Singh Rajput said they had challenged the varsity’s direction given to final-year students to appear for their end-semester exams.

The court was told that as per the June 19 notification, PU will conduct the exams in July 2020. The guidelines issued by University Grants Commission and the Centre are unanimous that there is no compulsion to hold exams. This has been stated in the case of Delhi University, the court was told.

The court was told that students from across the country study at PU and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of them have had to travel back to their home towns, which has further made it impossible to return without risking their health.

PU has nearly 200 colleges affiliated to it in Chandigarh and Punjab with a huge base of students from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, besides some students from far-off places such as Northeastern states.

“The travel will not just force students to face uncertainty and risk but they will also have to self-quarantine for multiple days according to the state guidelines. Thus, practically making it impossible for students to come and give the examinations and head back to their home after every exam,” the court was told.

It was also told that many of the students are from Jammu and Kashmir where due to 2G network, the students were not able to attend online classes. Many other universities have already passed the final-year students and promoted the intermediate classes to the next year, the court was told.