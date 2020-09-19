HC seeks action-taken report on panchayat land encroachers in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought an affidavit from the Haryana chief secretary on the action taken against the encroachers of panchayat lands in Haryana.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice HS Sidhu on a plea from Dharambir Sharma, a Panipat resident, who had alleged before the court that on June 7, 2019, the Haryana Lokayukta had passed directions for removal of illegal encroachment on panchayat land but the state failed to implement the order.

He had demanded that as per the Lokyayuka order, legal action should be initiated against the private persons who had illegally encroached upon 170 acres of gram panchayat land in Panipat. The land, as per the plea, was illegally transferred in the names of private persons in collusion with the then sarpanches and village panchayat secretaries in 1960s. It was further demanded that the state be directed to implement the Lokayukta order in which it was directed that illegal encroachment over the gram panchayat lands across the state be removed and criminal proceedings be initiated against government officials and private persons who had acted hand and in glove for encroachment.

The court took serious view of the matter observing that authorities were expected to take prompt action on the recommendations made by the Lokayukta but the same have not been implemented so far. “It is a serious lapse on the part of the competent authorities/state authorities,” the bench observed seeking personal affidavit from the chief secretary detailing the consequential steps taken by state after the June 7, 2019 order and told the official to apprise the court by September 25.