Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC stays 5% fee hike by Panjab University

HC stays 5% fee hike by Panjab University

The high court was hearing a plea from students of the varsity who had sought a direction that varsity be directed to adjust the semester fee and other charges already deposited in the previous semester for the upcoming semester

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained Panjab University (PU) from effecting a 5% hike in fee for the academic session 2020-2021.

The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur while seeking a response by October 5 from the varsity and vice-chancellor, ordered that a 5% hike in the charges will remain stayed till the next date of hearing.

The high court was hearing a plea from Sachin Galav and seven other students of the varsity who had sought a direction that varsity be directed to adjust the semester fee, hostel fee and other charges already deposited in the previous semester for the upcoming semester. For five months now, neither online classes have been held nor students have availed facilities such as library, internet, hostels, etc., so, the fee deposited should be adjusted for next semester, they had demanded. The court was told that students from different backgrounds study at the university. Hence, varsity should be directed to waive off all the charges except the minimum tuition fee as parents have been badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. The varsity should be restrained from increasing fee by 5% as announced by it, the court was told.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.