HC stays appointment of BB Goyal as UBS head

HC stays appointment of BB Goyal as UBS head

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed appointment of BB Goyal as the head of Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS). The high court bench of Chief...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed appointment of BB Goyal as the head of Panjab University’s University Business School (UBS).

The high court bench of Chief Justice RS Jha acted on the plea of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, a professor of the same department. The court, while issuing notice, has posted the matter for hearing on December 9. Goyal was appointed as the head of UBS upon the expiry of term of Deepak Kapur on June 30. Sharma had argued that PU violated high court order passed in 2016 in this appointment and that Goyal was not to be considered for the headship on rotation basis. He had told the court that a representation was submitted to the varsity, but his claims were not considered.

