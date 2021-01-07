Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator

HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator

Hockey Haryana is the unified body of the state which has sole mandate to govern and conduct all activities for both men and women hockey in the state and is recognised by Haryana Olympic Association

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed an order with which city magistrate, Sonepat, was notified as Hockey Haryana, administrator.

The order was passed by high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal on the plea of Hockey Haryana, filed through its president, Jaideep Malik. Hockey Haryana is the unified body of the state which has sole mandate to govern and conduct all activities for both men and women hockey in the state and is recognised by Haryana Olympic Association. The decision to appoint Sonepat city magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator was taken by district registrar, firms and societies, Sonepat.

Lawyer Ravinder Malik said that elections for the governing body was notified on October 20, 2020, and the results were declared on December 6. The notification is contrary to the provisions the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012, which say once, a regularly elected governing body is in place, the district registrar has no authority to undo their election, he added. The high court while staying the decision has sought response from the government and others by April 5.

