HC stays BA-LLB (Hons) counselling at Panjab University’s legal studies institute

Action comes on plea of an aspirant; matter will be taken up on December 3

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Wednesday counselling scheduled for admission to BA-LLB (Hons) five-year integrated course at the University Institute of Legal Studies.

The high court acted on the plea of Malayika Verma, a course aspirant, who stated that Panjab University was carrying out admissions to the course based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination of Class 12, but in the revised merit list for the counselling, four marks being awarded to those who passed legal studies exam had been withdrawn.

The court was told that the decision to award weightage of four marks each for BA-LLB (Hons) and BCom-LLB courses was taken after issuing the prospectus, but later it was withdrawn only in the former case.

The varsity can’t be allowed to resort to pick and choose, that too for similar courses offered by the same institute, the court was told. The matter will be taken up on December 3.

