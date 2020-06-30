HC stays Haryana’s move to hold exam for students opting science stream in Class-11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the Haryana government’s move to hold examination for students, who are opting science subjects in Class-11 in state schools.

A bench headed by justice Manjari Nehru Kaul passed the order based on the plea of a group of private schools in the state.

The private schools had challenged multiple rounds of communication from the Board of School Education, Haryana, which directed that the students wanting to opt for the science stream in Class-11 will have to take an examination. The board had also asked the school authorities to upload the consent of such students for the examination on the website by June 17, failing which the report or the result of the students would be treated as “zero”.

The schools told the court that government move is discriminatory in nature. Further, given the current condition prevailing across the globe due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, holding examination was risky.

The court was told that due to Covid-19 outbreak, the result was declared on based on an average and all the students have got the admission to Class-11. It was also pointed out that the higher and technical education departments came out with a notification on June 23 that forbade the holding of examinations by universities and colleges. The schools have demanded that the same policy be adopted by the students opting for science.

The schools have also alleged that the move is in violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Disaster Management Act, 2005. The court has sought response from the government and the state board, by July 6, further directing that the conduct of the examination will remain stayed till the next date of hearing.