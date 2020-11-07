Sections
HC stays tribunal order on de-sealing OP Chautala's farmhouse

HC stays tribunal order on de-sealing OP Chautala’s farmhouse

The high court has sought response from Chautala by November 11.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed a tribunal order in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was asked to de-seal Dabwali farmhouse of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for a month for the wedding ceremony of his grandsons.

The high court while staying the tribunal order has sought response from Chautala by November 11. The high court bench of justice AG Masih acted on the plea of ED, which had challenged the October 20 order of Appellate Tribunal Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The tribunal order had come on the plea of Abhay Singh Chautala, his son, who had sought permission to use the farmhouse located in Tejakhera village for the wedding ceremony of his two sons on November 27 and November 30. The tribunal had ordered that the farmhouse be de-sealed on November 6 and sealed again on December 7. The farm house has been sealed by ED in the ongoing money laundering probe against Chautala.

ED’s counsel, Arvind Moudgil had told the high court that there is no provision in the PMLA to de- seal the attached property connected with the proceeds of crime temporarily. In case it is allowed, it will lead to a bad precedent which will be exploited by the accused to enjoy the proceeds of crime till the decision is rendered by the appellate tribunal, Moudgil had argued.

