Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HC summons probe records of Chandigarh’s PG fire tragedy

HC summons probe records of Chandigarh’s PG fire tragedy

The record was summoned by the bench of justice Karamjit Singh, acting on the bail plea of Aneja, the owner of the accommodation, who argued that he had only rented out the space to the PG owners

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The paying guest facility in Sector 32, where a fire broke out in February this year, killing three girls. (HT FILE)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned the probe records of the PG fire incident in Sector 32, Chandigarh, which led to the death of three girls.

The incident had taken place in February this year when a fire tore through the illegal paying guest (PG) accommodation, owned by Gaurav Aneja, who had further rented it to Nitish Bansal and Nitish Popli, who ran the PG. As per information, the duo had started the business in August 2018, allegedly without registration with the UT estate office.

The record was summoned by the bench of justice Karamjit Singh, acting on the bail plea of Aneja, who is behind bars since the incident was reported.

Aneja had argued that being the owner of the premises in question, he is not liable for prosecution as he had only rented out the place. “This bail application cannot be disposed of in the absence of the entire police record. Accordingly, the state is directed to produce the entire police record of this case on the next date of hearing,” the bench said, posting the matter for September 2. The bail plea had been filed on July 3.



Bansal, Popli and house owner Gaurav Aneja were booked under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in February in view of the widespread public outrage over the incident.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KKR, KXIP, RR reacch UAE ahead of IPL 2020
Aug 20, 2020 19:48 IST
Ansu Fati called up to revamped Spain squad
Aug 20, 2020 19:46 IST
Instagram suspends Hindustani Bhau’s account
Aug 20, 2020 19:45 IST
HC summons probe records of Chandigarh’s PG fire tragedy
Aug 20, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.