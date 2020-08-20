Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HDF leader Sarwara supports tuckers’ protest against shifting of oil terminal in Ambala,Vij hits out

HDF leader Sarwara supports tuckers’ protest against shifting of oil terminal in Ambala,Vij hits out

Locals have long demanded that the terminal be shifted because of the high population density around it and its proximity to the railway lines and the national highway that connects north India with the rest of the country

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:20 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

aryana Democratic Front (HDF) leader Chitra Sarwara with the protesting truckers of Indian Oil Terminal on National Highway 44 in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A day after the truckers started a protest against the decision to shift the Indian Oil Terminal on National Highway 44 in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) leader Chitra Sarwara on Thursday extended her support to them.

She met the protesters with her team and later, senior officials at the terminal, asking them to help the truckers save their jobs.

“The truckers’ contracts with the company is till 2021, but they have not been told what will happen to their jobs. The livelihoods of thousands of people are associated with the terminal for decades, and losing a job during the pandemic can be disastrous. I met the officials and requested them that a solution be found,” said Sarwara, the first runner-up against current Ambala MLA, Anil Vij, in the recent assembly elections.

The shifting of the 40-acre terminal has been pending for years. Locals have long demanded that the terminal be shifted because of the high population density around it and its proximity to the railway lines and the national highway that connects north India with the rest of the country.



On being asked about the possible threat in the area due to the terminal, she said, “I’m not ruling out questions on this, but these are merely speculations. I’m also asking why such a sudden decision was made during these times and when the matter is in the court. Even if the shifting has started, the truckers should be helped in moving to Panipat, Sangrur or other terminals and authorities should help them adjust with existing unions there that might object to them joining.”

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, on the other hand, cited saving human lives as the priority behind shifting the terminal. Hitting out at HDF, Vij said, “The Jaipur fire tragedy at an oil depot (in 2009) burnt everything within 3 km of the area. Here, we have almost the whole city within the same distance. So, we have taken up the issue with the officials and the shifting has started.”

As reported earlier, officials said the shifting process will be done in phases and completed by September.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 booked for theft of NRI’s passport and extortion of ₹1.5 lakh
Aug 20, 2020 22:38 IST
The Crown season 4 teaser: Princess Diana makes first appearance
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Three held for arranging gambling parties in Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran
Aug 20, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.