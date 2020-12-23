Head constable suspended for misbehaving with rape victim’s parents in Jhajjar

A head constable at Jhajjar city police station was placed under suspension for misbehaving with the parents of a five-year-old rape victim who went to the police station on Sunday night to lodge a complaint in connection with the crime. The father of the victim is a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh.

Jhajjar deputy superintendent of police Rahul Dev said head constable Anil Kumar was suspended and an inquiry recommended against home guard Rohit Kumar to dismiss him from his service.

“The parents of the victim had accused the policemen of not cooperating with them and rather misbehaving when they reached the police station to inform them about the incident,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take stringent action against the guilty.

A day earlier, the 27-year-old accused, also a labourer, was sent to judicial custody. Labourers had blocked the main road of Jhajjar on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The Madhya Pradesh government sent its additional director general of police (ADGP) to Jhajjar to extend monetary aid of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family.

The DSP said that the accused was a history-sheeter with eight cases against him in Haryana and Rajasthan.