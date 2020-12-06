Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Health centre foundation stone laid in Kurara village

Health centre foundation stone laid in Kurara village

Centre will have a community health officer and other health and Asha workers to provide basic health services to the villagers

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. (HT file photo)

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a health and wellness centre at Kurara village here, which will be built at a cost of Rs 45.6 lakh.

Speaking at the venue, Sidhu said the centre will have a community health officer (CHO) and other health and Asha workers to provide basic health services to the villagers. They will get 27 types of medicines free of cost, six diagnostic tests and tele-consultation facilities.

Health services for pregnant women and care during and after delivery will also be offered.

Sidhu also applauded the health department team and Asha workers at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, saying the entire state was indebted to them.

The minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Gigamajra and inspected the building, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs50 lakh. He handing over a cheque of Rs 5 Lakh to the principal, Harinder Kaur, in the presence of the village panchayat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:11 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Dec 06, 2020 19:07 IST
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
Dec 06, 2020 19:59 IST

latest news

Opposition parties back Bharat Bandh, Pawar to meet Prez on Dec 9
Dec 06, 2020 22:16 IST
SAD (Dhindsa) opts out of Mohali MC poll fray
Dec 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Will the US ever have a national Covid-19 testing strategy?
Dec 06, 2020 22:14 IST
Jehan creates history, becomes first Indian to win an F2 race
Dec 06, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.