Heavy rain forecast in Chandigarh till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain up to 60mm in the city from Wednesday and chances of moderate rain over the weekend.

Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul said, “Under the influence of low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan and moisture flux from northwest Arabian Seas and approaching trough in westerly’s wind regime, monsoon is expected to become active again. Heavy rain up to 60mm is likely till Friday after which the rain will decrease.

On Monday, the maximum temperature of the city went down from 33.5 °C to 33.3 °C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature went down from 27.6 °C on Monday to 27.2 °C on Tuesday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 °C and 33 °C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25 °C and 26 °C.