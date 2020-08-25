Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain forecast in HP with severe weather warning for Aug 26, 27

Heavy rain forecast in HP with severe weather warning for Aug 26, 27

Rain likely to continue throughout the state till August 31 with heavy downpours at isolated places and light to moderate showers in other areas.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The met department has forecast heavy rain for Himachal Pradesh till August 31. (HT photo)

Shimla Heavy rain was forecast in Himachal till the end of the month by the state meteorological department, which also issued a yellow warning indicating severely bad weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places on Monday morning.

Rain was likely to continue throughout the state till August 31, said Met department head Manmohan Singh, with heavy downpours at isolated places and light to moderate showers in other areas.

No significant changes were observed in temperatures during the last 24 hours, he said.



Kangra received 56mm rain on Monday morning, followed by Mandi with 25mm. Dharamshala, Palampur, Paonta Sahib, Solan, Dalhousie, Bilaspur and Kufri had light to very light showers.

Shimla and Kufri had pleasant weather with minimum temperatures at 17.1°Celsius and 18°C, respectively.

Dalhousie too was a cool 19.3°C, but Manali and Dharamshala recorded highs of 27.6°C and 26.6°C, respectively.

Una was warmest at 33.6°C, followed by Bilaspur at 30.8°C.

