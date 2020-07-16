Heavy rain likely over the weekend in Chandigarh

After no rain on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain on Friday, with possibility of heavy rain over the weekend. “Chances of light rain up to 20mm will continue on Friday, depending on the cloud distribution over the city. However, moderate rain up to 60mm is very likely on Saturday and Sunday, with chances of heavy rain as well,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 33.6°C on Wednesday to 35°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature also rose from 23.6°C to 28.2°C. In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 34°C and 26°C.