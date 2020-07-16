Sections
Heavy rain likely over the weekend in Chandigarh

Up to 60mm rain possible on Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A dragon statue against the backdrop of an overcast sky at the Japanese Garden in Sector 31, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After no rain on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain on Friday, with possibility of heavy rain over the weekend. “Chances of light rain up to 20mm will continue on Friday, depending on the cloud distribution over the city. However, moderate rain up to 60mm is very likely on Saturday and Sunday, with chances of heavy rain as well,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 33.6°C on Wednesday to 35°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature also rose from 23.6°C to 28.2°C. In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 34°C and 26°C.

