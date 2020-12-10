Heavy snow forecast in Himachal Pradesh, rain in Punjab and Haryana on December 11, 12

Tourists enjoying winter sports at Solang valley on Wednesday. Traffic between Solang and Atal Tunnel is closed due to fresh snowfall. (HT Photo)

Atal Tunnel across Rohtang Pass remained closed for traffic as the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snow and rain for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that the road beyond Solang was closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall and only 4x4 vehicles were allowed to ply on the route. “The road is being cleared and we urge people not to venture these areas until roads are cleared,” he said.

Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, received 15cm of snowfall, while Manali recorded 8mm of rainfall, Dalhousie 7mm, Dharamshala 6.4mm, Kangra 3.1mm and Chamba 2mm of rain.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the weather is likely to remain clear at most places in the state on Thursday but heavy snowfall and rainfall is forecast across the state on December 11 and 12. The weather will remain clear from December 14 onwards.

MINIMUM TEMPERATURES ABOVE NORMAL

Light precipitation has been witnessed in isolated places of the state since Wednesday. The minimum temperatures were three to four degrees above normal, while the maximum temperatures in the state decreased by one to two degrees.

The minimum temperature in the state capital of Shimla was 7.9°C, while prominent tourist destinations, including Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 5°C, 6.4°C and 5.4°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Una is 9.4°C, while Solan recorded 6.5°C, Bilaspur 9°C, Hamirpur 9.2°C, Nahan 12.2°C, Mandi 7°C and Kalpa shivered at 1.3°C.

Keylong was the coldest in the state at minus 1.4°C.

TEMPERATURES TO DIP IN PUNJAB, HARYANA FROM FRIDAY

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday.

“Due to a western disturbance, light rain is expected in the region. The intensity will be more on Friday with chances of moderate rainfall up to 40mm in isolated parts. Light rain of up to 20mm is predicted on Saturday. After the rain, chances of shallow to moderate fog will increase from Sunday. A drop in temperature can also be expected afterwards,” an IMD official said in Chandigarh.

The temperature stayed on the higher side in the plains. In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees, followed by Amritsar at 11.3 degrees and Patiala at 11.2 degrees.

In Haryana, Narnaul had a minimum temperature of 10 degrees followed by Bhiwani at 9.6 degrees and Ambala at 9.2 degrees.

In Chandigarh, the minimum temperature stayed at 10.8 degrees.