Helmetless man killed as bike skids near Hallomajra

Helmetless man killed as bike skids near Hallomajra

Mahesh Pawar was riding pillion behind his co-worker when the accident took place around 2am.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 32-year-old man was killed and his co-worker injured after their motorcycle skidded on a road between the airport and Hallomajra in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Pawar. He was riding pillion behind his co-worker, Mahesh Singh, 30, when the accident took place around 2am. Both were not wearing helmets.

Police said the men were residents of Behlana and worked as waiters at Hotel Turquoise in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

They were returning home after work when their motorcycle slipped near Hallomajra, leaving them injured. They were found on the road by a police team and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where Pawar was declared brought dead, while Singh is still undergoing treatment.

Officials said the duo was not found under the influence of liquor. Pawar’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Sector 31 police station.

