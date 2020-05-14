Sections
Hiccups on Day 1 as Panjab University reopens offices

More than the permissible number of employees allowed showed up for employees resulting in some being sent back

Updated: May 14, 2020 01:07 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab University employees coming out from the administrative block on Wednesday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

As Panjab University reopened its offices after they were shut down amid the Covid-19 lockdown, various disruptions in functioning were reported, on Wednesday.

All employees attending work were to be screened at the administrative block and Aruna Ranjit hall of the university.

However, a university staffer said, “I arrived at 10.30am and entered the administrative block without getting being screened. Others entered without screening as well.”

“Later, we were called out because fogging had to be carried out, following which we were screened at around 11am,” he said.



PU opened its offices after getting the Chandigarh administration’s nod. But, no public dealing will be done and employees will attend on 33% rotation.

However, as offices resumed functioning, more than the permissible number of employees allowed showed up, and there was confusion on how to follow the rotation.

A security guard at the university said that many staffers were sent back because of this.

President of Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) Deepak Kashik said, “Some employees had to be sent back on the first day, but now, we have now made the rosters for rotation of employees. We have made every effort to maintain social distancing in offices.”

As no public dealing is allowed, checking was conducted at gate number two to ensure no unauthorised person enters the offices.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “We have made all arrangements to ensure smooth functioning of offices. I have told staffers and to come forward with any problem they face. We expect functioning to be smoother in the coming days.”

