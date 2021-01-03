Hiccups still plaguing MC’s garbage collection system in Chandigarh

Garbage strewn outside Dev Samaj College for Women in Sector 45, Chandigarh, where garbage collectors are on a strike over MC’s takeover. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Even as the Swachh Survekshan 2021 has kicked off with commencement of the Citizen Feedback component, door-to-door garbage collection in Chandigarh is far from streamlined.

Close to two weeks after door-to-door collection of segregated waste by MC vehicles started in Sectors 1 to 30 on December 23, the process is still not organised, much to the chagrin of residents.

Apart from this, heaps of garbage are lying unattended in some of the southern sectors, such as Sector 45, where a section of the garbage collectors have gone on strike.

The Citizen Feedback component carries 600 marks out of the total 6000. It aims to verify the progress made on a city’s sanitation through direct responses from citizens.

“Last year, MC could not encourage the residents for wider participation in the survey. Only 3.19% of the population gave feedback,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations.

RESIDENTS’ COMPLAINS POUR IN

MC has pressed into service over 100 new garbage collection vehicles after taking over door-to-door garbage collection in Sectors 1 to 30. But, residents complain teething problems continue to plague it.

“MC vehicles are not visible and waste is being picked up by private collectors only in most areas of the sector,” said Naresh Batra, president, Sector 18 Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

Harish Chhabra, secretary, Sector 29 RWA, said the situation was similar in Sector 29 as well. “Informal garbage collectors collect the waste before MC vehicles arrive,” said Sanjay Malhotra, a resident of Sector 23.

In some sectors, both MC and informal collectors are on job. “Some private collectors are also coming to pick up waste, apart from the MC vehicles,” said RS Gill, president of the Sector 8 RWA.

In Sectors 7, 15 and 16, the civic body is faring better. “MC vehicles are visiting regularly. Waste is being collected by MC helpers from all storeys, as per the earlier practice. New system is moving well,” said Dr Madhurima Sharma, a Sector-16 resident.

GARBAGE HEAPS PILE UP

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation, said, “For the last five days, due to the strike by a section of garbage collectors and sanitation workers, no garbage is being picked up from houses or streets in southern sectors (sectors beyond Sector 30). The situation is worsening with each passing day.”

In Sector 45, residents have been forced to arrange private vehicles. Rajat Malhotra, president, Sector 45 RWA, said, “With garbage piling up on streets and at people’s homes, we had to take this step.”

MC commissioner KK Yadav could not be reached for his comment.