High court asks for status quo on compost unit in Panchkula

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Panchkula administration to maintain status quo on the construction of compost manure unit in Kalka area.

The high court bench of justice Rajiv Sharma acted on the plea of 25 villagers of Bitna Seuri and Vasudev Pura, who have challenged the Panchkula administration’s decision to set up a dumping ground and compost manure unit in the area.

While issuing the notice for October 6, the high court has asked administration to maintain status quo with regard to construction of the unit.

They had sought directions to ensure safety of residents living around the dumping ground being set up and steps to be taken to prevent outbreak of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea malaria and dengue due to unhygienic conditions, after the unit is set up in the area.

The court was told there are residences, shops, hotels, schools and a hospital around the land chosen for the unit and area is densely populated.

Hence, it should be shifted elsewhere.

The MC has already obtained land at Jhuri Wala village for setting up waste processing unit, but still this unit is being set up, the court was told.