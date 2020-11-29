Sections
High court contempt notice to Amravati Enclave promoters

Petitioner alleged that the developer had been carrying out construction work on the project despite the court’s stay orders

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The HC had, on October 28, restrained them from carrying out further construction work on the project. In the fresh plea filed by one Col BS Rangi (retd), he had alleged that despite court orders, the promoters are continuing with the construction work. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has issued a contempt notice to Amravati Enclave promoters, Kulbhushan Goyal and Hargobind Goyal, on a plea from a retired colonel, alleging violation of court orders.

The HC bench of justice Nirmaljit Kaur has sought a response from them by February 18, asking them why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated.

The HC had, on October 28, restrained them from carrying out further construction work on the project. In the fresh plea filed by one Col BS Rangi (retd), he had alleged that despite court orders, the promoters are continuing with the construction work.

The court had stayed the construction on being told of the various norms’ violations by the developer. As per the petitioner, the developer do not have fire department clearance, environment clearance and no objection certificate from nearby buildings, but are continuing with the project.



On October 28, the developer, Amarnath Investment Private Limited, with Goyals as promoters, had argued that environmental certificate has been taken but it has expired. However, the court had not agreed and directed the developer and their agents not to take up further construction work.

The issue is about development of extension of the enclave over 2.6 acre of land at Bhagwanpur village.

As per the plea, the license was granted to developer in 1996 for development of a group housing colony in Bhagwanpur, Islam Nagar and Chandi Mandir. It got permission for the project from government in 2010 but environmental clearance was not secured.

The plea also alleges that three blocks have already been constructed, which are not secure enough to survive even a medium-intensity earthquake.

