Sections
Home / Chandigarh / High court notice to Centre on Khemka’s empanelment plea

High court notice to Centre on Khemka’s empanelment plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put the Centre on notice on a plea of senior IAS officer, Ashok Khemka, who has challenged the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put the Centre on notice on a plea of senior IAS officer, Ashok Khemka, who has challenged the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order, wherein his plea seeking direction to the Centre to consider his empanelment was dismissed.

The high court bench of Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh has sought response by August 24. It was on July 23 that CAT, Chandigarh, had passed the order. Khemka was seeking direction to the Centre to consider his empanelment for holding additional secretary or equivalent post at the Centre.

CAT had dismissed the plea observing that appointment of a person at the Centre cannot be a matter of right.

Khemka has told court that he was empanelled as joint secretary in December 2010 and applied for central deputation in 2011, 2012 and 2014, but was not appointed. The petitioner cannot be penalised and debarred for life for ‘minister’s act’ of ignoring his name sent in almost 40 panels, he has claimed.



Under Article 312, an all-India service officer has a right to serve at both the Centre as well as the state. There is a 40% central deputation reserve in each state cadre, he told the court, adding that the doors to the Centre cannot be shut upon the petitioner for no fault on his part.

It has also been submitted that non-empanelment at this stage would lead to cascading effect and he will not be able to serve at the Centre permanently. He had also argued that the eligibility criteria for such empanelment required minimum three years of service at the Centre at the level of deputy secretary and above.

He offered himself on a number of occasions, but was not appointed without any fault on his part, he had argued.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news in a first
Aug 01, 2020 02:23 IST
ITI instructors upgrade skills to impart virtual practical lessons
Aug 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Covid-19: Punjab adds 10,451 cases in July, positivity rate up
Aug 01, 2020 02:09 IST
Punjab hooch tragedy toll mounts to 41, CM orders magisterial probe
Aug 01, 2020 02:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.