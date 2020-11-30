Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Higher reaches of HP likely to get snow on Dec 6

Higher reaches of HP likely to get snow on Dec 6

Minimum temperatures in state capital Shimla and Kufri were 10.2°C and 10.4°C, respectively

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The woollies are out in Shimla even as dry weather was expected to persist this week. (HT Photo)

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive another spell of snow on December 6 even as dry weather has been forecast for the middle and lower hills and the plains.

Manmohan Singh, director of the state’s meteorological department said clear weather was expected up to December 5 with only isolated places in Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts getting snow and rain on December 6.

As the weather remained mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours, both minimum and maximum temperatures fluctuated by one to two degrees.

Minimum temperatures in state capital Shimla and Kufri were 10.2°C and 10.4°C, respectively.

Prominent tourist destinations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 4°C, 8.4°C and 9.9°C, respectively. In other places, Una had minimum temperatures of 7°C, Solan 4.6°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Nahan 12.3°C, Mandi 6°C and Kalpa 1.2°C.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of –2.6°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.