Highest Covid-19 spike in Mohali in two days with 31 cases

Mohali recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases for the second day running with 31 testing positive on Monday following 26 cases on Sunday. This takes the district’s count to 423.

Of the 31 patients, 14 were women and two were minor boys.

Those who tested positive included five persons from Kharar, including a man, 82, a woman, 33, and a boy, 11, a 70-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar and a 51-year-old man from Sunny Enclave.

Others included a woman, 60, and a boy, 4, from Sector 116; a woman, 80, and a man, 59, from phase- 4; a woman, 22, from Kumbra; two women, 67 and 35,from Sector 97; a man, 40, from Balongi, three women, 55, 25 and 20, from Lalru; a woman, 50, from Sector 88; a man, 45, from Phase-3 B2 and another man, 64, from Phase-6.

Six people, including three teenagers: two males, 16, and a female, 17, were among those infected in Peermuchalla in Zirakpur, where a woman, 36, and three men, 20 and 35, also tested positive. Five men, including two 19-year-olds and others aged 45, 50 and 53, were from Avinash Colony in Dera Bassi.

Most of the patients were contacts of other Covid-19 cases and had travel history, said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali. “We will be taking the samples of all of the family members, but the good part is that most of the patients are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment. “

All the patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he added.

Of the 423 cases, 271 have recovered, 145 are active and seven persons have died.