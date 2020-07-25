Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Highest single-day spike in Punjab, 487 test positive

Highest single-day spike in Punjab, 487 test positive

The state’s tally is currently 12,216 and death toll, 282

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In a biggest single-day spike, Punjab on Friday clocked 487 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 12,216. Five fresh deaths were reported in the state, taking the count to 282.

The number of active cases stands at 3,838 while 8,096 patients have been discharged after recovery, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

One person died while 118 persons, including 43 BSF personnel tested positive of the novel coronavirus in the three districts of Doaba region, including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. Fifty-two people, including BSF men, contracted the infection in Hoshiarpur, 65 in Jalandhar and nine in SBS Nagar. Besides, a 54-year-old man from Sarhal Ranuaa, of Banga sub-division in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar died due to virus.

Ludhiana reported 105 fresh cases, taking the district’s count to 2,275. Besides, a 62-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi died at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.



A 59-year-old man of Sangrur died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. Meanwhile, 19 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district. Of these, nine are from Lehra/Moonak, four from Sangrur, two each from Sunam and Dhuri and one each from Malerkotla and Sherpur blocks.

Bathinda reported 55 fresh cases. Of these 53 patients are migrant workers who had come to Bathinda to work at an oil refinery. Meanwhile, Ferozepur reported 19 cases, including seven police personnel from CID wing, today, says the civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore. Twenty-two people contracted the infection in Fazilka.

One person died while 49 others tested positive for the virus in Patiala district. Of these 29 are from Patiala city, nine each from Rajpura, one each from Samana and Nabha and nine from other from different villages across the district.

Forty-nine more people from Amritsar were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Of theses, 37 cases are fresh transmitted cases and most of them are symptomatic. Five people in Tarn Taran district also contracted the infection.

