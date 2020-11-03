Hiked parking rates on the cards in Chandigarh from December 1

If everything goes according to the municipal corporation’s plan, then come December 1, get ready to shell out more at paid parking lots in Chandigarh.

Implementation of the hiked rates, which were approved in September last year, is contingent upon the contractors providing smart features at the 89 parking lots in the city.

The MC General House on October 29 had directed the contractors to introduce the smart features (see box) within 30 days.

“The new rates will come into effect automatically after the parking contractors provide the smart features. They should be able to do so by December 1,” said SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC.

The directions from the House came after it took up the agenda on licence fee exemption to parking contractors. It rejected it, as financial activity in the city has picked up and markets and offices have been allowed to open. In the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, the MC had given complete licence fee exemption for April and May. It had also given waiver to contractors thereafter.

Charges depend upon parking duration

After the new rates kick in, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will further be doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours (see box). However, there will be free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.

At Elante Mall, Piccadily Square Mall and Fun Republic, flat rate of ₹20 and ₹40 will be charged for two- and four-wheelers, respectively. All parking lots will also allow day passes for multiple entries besides monthly passes.

Parking lots in the city have been divided into two zones: 32 in Zone 1 and 57 in Zone 2. The MC had auctioned both zones for around ₹10 crore annually.