Hill stations heat up in Himachal

With the summers here, popular hill stations in Himachal have recorded a two degree Celsius increase in their maximum temperatures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Friday.

Himachal meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said the weather had primarily stayed dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to increase in the coming days and may touch 40°C in the lower hills of the state,” said Singh.

At 42.8°C, Una recorded the maximum temperature in the state.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 28°C, while Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 28.4°C, 29.6°C and 23.4°C temperatures, respectively. Kufri, near Shimla, recorded a maximum temperature of 20.2°C.

The maximum temperatures in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan and Nahan were 37.8°C, 38°C, 34.5°C and 35.6°C, respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded a 20.3°C maximum temperature, while Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6°C.