Himachal board exams from May 4

Practical examinations will be conducted between April 15 and April 30

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image/HT File)

The Himachal Pradesh board exams for the academic session 2020-21 will be held from May 4.

Himachal education minister Govind Thakur said that keeping in mind the situation due to the pandemic, the decision has been taken after the announcement of the CBSE examination dates.

He said that adequate safety arrangements would be made in the schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Exams of non-board classes would be conducted by schools from April 10 onwards to avoid crowding.

The board exams of Class 10 and 12 would be held through the offline mode from May 4, 2021, onwards, he added.

“Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will soon release the datesheet for the examinations,” said Thakur adding that practical examinations will be conducted between April 15 and April 30.

This year, the question papers for these exams will be prepared at the school level, but the examination will be taken only on the dates fixed by the board.

