Himachal CM inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹94cr in Sarkaghat

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth around ₹94.14 crore in the Sarkaghat legislative assembly constituency in Mandi over video conference and said that state government is ensuring that the pace of developmental works does not get hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jai Ram Thakur dedicated ₹10.46 crore to the building of Government Degree College, Baldwara, ₹ 2.97 crore to additional accommodation at Government Senior Secondary School, Paunta, and ₹99 lakh to the Lift Water Supply Scheme for habitations of Patrighat and its adjoining villages in Baldwara tehsil.

The CM laid foundation stones of the ₹51.76-crore Multi Villages Rural Piped Water Supply Scheme for Baldwara, Bhadrota and part of Gopalpur Block, the ₹20.35-crore upgradation of Sarkaghat Maseran Baggi Road, ₹1.42-crore science lab at Government Senior Secondary School, Thona, ₹1.32-crore science lab at Government Senior Secondary School, Paunta, ₹1.04-crore additional accommodation at Government Senior Secondary School Rissa, ₹1.03-crore Lift Water Supply Schemes to partially covered habitations of Garouru Chimba Ra Balh in Gram Panchayat Pingla in Sarkaghat, ₹95-lakh science lab at Government Senior Secondary School Chowk, ₹95 lakhs Science Lab at Government Senior Secondary School, Patrighat and ₹90 lakh Wrestling Stadium at Baira (Pingla).

While addressing the virtual rally, Jai Ram Thakur said he had inaugurated three developmental projects worth ₹14.42 crore and also laid foundation stones of nine projects worth ₹79.72 crore.