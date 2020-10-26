Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur returns to work after recovering from Covid-19

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur returns to work after recovering from Covid-19

Presides over health department meeting to take stock of the spread of coronavirus infection in state; cabinet meeting tomorrow to decide on school reopening

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 15:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (second from left) looks on as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass on October 3. Thakur went into self quarantine after the function as an MLA he came in contact with tested positive. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur returned to work at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on Monday after a three-week break during which he was recovering from Covid-19.

“The chief minister is fully fit and will resume duty at his office in the secretariat on Monday. In all these days, he was keeping a tab on the day-to-day functioning from his official residence,” his principal private secretary RN Batta said.

His first engagement was to preside over a health department meeting and take stock of the spread of coronavirus infection in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur, who tested positive on October 12, had quarantined himself at his official residence, Oakover, after attending the inaugural ceremony of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass on October 3 as Banjar legislator Surender Shourie, who he was in contact with, tested positive.

For the past two days, Thakur resumed work from his residence by chairing a meeting of the public works department during which he expressed displeasure over the delay in the execution of projects. He urged cabinet colleagues and bureaucrats to scale up working.

He will preside over a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday. The cabinet is likely to decide on resuming schools in the state.

