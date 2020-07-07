Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal CM lays foundation stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 45 crore in Mandi

Himachal CM lays foundation stones, inaugurates projects worth Rs 45 crore in Mandi

The CM instructed officials to complete projects in the stipulated time

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur holding a video-conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo )

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple development projects amounting to Rs 45 crore in Mandi’s Sundernagar constituency over video-conference on Tuesday.

The CM laid the foundation stone of the Sundernagar-Bina Road, which will be constructed for Rs 7.18 crore and the Horticulture Rest House at Harabag that will be built for Rs 2.85 crore.

Around Rs 4 crore has been allotted to additional accommodation at the PWD Rest House and Rs 22.24 crore for augmentation of the Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sundernagar. The scheme will benefit around 21,000 people in 11 wards.

Thakur inaugurated a 19.75m span bridge over Bella Khud that cost Rs 1.02 crore, the new building of the horticulture department that was built at a cost of Rs 1.04 crore and improvement and expansion of the Lift Drinking Water Scheme, Kalauhad, that cost Rs 3 crore. The scheme will benefit around 5,000 people.



Addressing the virtual rally, the CM said that development projects worth Rs 500 crore were being executed in Sundernagar’s Vidhan Sabha area. “These projects include Rs 200-crore schemes of the Jal Shakti department and Rs 100 crore projects of the PWD. An indoor stadium is also being constructed in Sundernagar. The stadium will cost Rs 12 crore. Work on the Rs 12-crore Mother Child Hospital building is also in progress.”

Thakur said all projects should be completed within a stipulated time period. He said the state government has opened an ITI at Nehri besides opening a PWD sub-division at Salapar in Kangoo. He said paucity of funds will not come in the way of development.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.