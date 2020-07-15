Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal CM provides smart phones to ASHA workers

Himachal CM provides smart phones to ASHA workers

For the months of July and August, the state government will provide ASHA workers an incentive of ₹2,000, Jai Ram Thakur said

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur giving an ASHA worker a smart phone in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo )

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur provided smart phones to ASHA workers on Wednesday.

Addressing ASHA workers through video conference, the chief minister said technology will help them improve their skills and functioning.

“ASHA workers will be able to use different applications related to health campaigns such as Himarogya and the TB Mukt Himachal App on the mobile phones and information education and communication (IEC) activities can be carried out with the single push of a button.”

The CM said the state government has given them an incentive of ₹1,000 per month for the months of March, April, May and June for their contribution to the fight against Covid-19.



“For the months of July and August, the state government will provide an incentive of ₹ 2,000,” he said.

7,842 ASHA WORKERS IN STATE

As many as 7,842 ASHA workers are providing their services in the state, of which 7,809 are working in rural areas and 33 in urban areas.

The CM said the Covid-19 pandemic had taken the world by surprise and caught the medical fraternity unprepared.

“Himachal Pradesh has effectively been fighting the virus and ASHA workers have played a pivotal role in controlling the virus.”

“ASHA workers have not only helped detect people with influenza-like illnesses but has also helped motivating people,” he said, adding that the workers were the most important grass-root functionaries.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said the CM had also given the nod for providing Rs 500 additional incentive to ASHA workers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former coach explains why Kohli has ‘best possible team in Indian history’
Jul 15, 2020 17:12 IST
Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Covid-19 and the future of keeping fit
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb Covid-19 spread
Jul 15, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.