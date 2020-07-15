Himachal CM provides smart phones to ASHA workers

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur provided smart phones to ASHA workers on Wednesday.

Addressing ASHA workers through video conference, the chief minister said technology will help them improve their skills and functioning.

“ASHA workers will be able to use different applications related to health campaigns such as Himarogya and the TB Mukt Himachal App on the mobile phones and information education and communication (IEC) activities can be carried out with the single push of a button.”

The CM said the state government has given them an incentive of ₹1,000 per month for the months of March, April, May and June for their contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

“For the months of July and August, the state government will provide an incentive of ₹ 2,000,” he said.

7,842 ASHA WORKERS IN STATE

As many as 7,842 ASHA workers are providing their services in the state, of which 7,809 are working in rural areas and 33 in urban areas.

The CM said the Covid-19 pandemic had taken the world by surprise and caught the medical fraternity unprepared.

“Himachal Pradesh has effectively been fighting the virus and ASHA workers have played a pivotal role in controlling the virus.”

“ASHA workers have not only helped detect people with influenza-like illnesses but has also helped motivating people,” he said, adding that the workers were the most important grass-root functionaries.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said the CM had also given the nod for providing Rs 500 additional incentive to ASHA workers.