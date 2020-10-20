Sections
Himachal Covid tally crosses 19,000-mark

Of the new cases, 36 were reported in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, 24 in Sirmaur, 21 in Chamba, 16 in Hamirpur, 11 in Kangra, 10 in Bilaspur, 8 in Una, 7 in Lahaul-Spiti, 4 in Solan, 3 in Shimla and 2 in Kinnaur

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 19,000-mark on Monday with 168 more people testing positive for the virus. The total number of positive cases in the state have now reached 19,135.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported in Mandi, 26 in Kullu, 24 in Sirmaur, 21 in Chamba, 16 in Hamirpur, 11 in Kangra, 10 in Bilaspur, 8 in Una, 7 in Lahaul-Spiti, 4 in Solan, 3 in Shimla and 2 in Kinnaur.

The death toll mounted to 267 after four more patients succumbed to the infection. Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur and Solan registered one fatality each.

There are 2, 593 active cases in the state. The overall recoveries have reached 16,241 as 201 more patients have been cured.



With 3,445 cases Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra with a total of 2,797 infections. Mandi has 2,441 cases, Sirmaur 2,124 cases, Shimla 1,969, Una 1,481, Bilaspur 1,137, Hamirpur 1,110, Chamba 1,055, Kullu 1,044, Lahaul-Spiti 293 and Kinnaur 239.

CM tests negative

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s follow up sample results returned negative for Covid-19 on Monday. Thakur had tested positive on October 12 and has been in home isolation ever since. He is likely to remain in isolation for a few more days before resuming work.

