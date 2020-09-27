Himachal directorate of higher education to hold Class 9-12 second term exams in December

Second term examinations for Classes 9 to 12 will be held in all Himachal government schools in December.

Higher education director Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has directed all district officials to start preparation for conducting these examinations. The first term examinations for the said Classes had been held online between September 7 to 17. The results were declared on September 30.

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has asked all colleges and universities to ensure students who are unable to attend online classes receive notes. Private colleges have also been asked to extend the date of admission and not to charge late fees.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission chairperson major general Atul Kaushik (retired) said private institutions can also provide the facility through pen drives.

“Staring into a computer, laptop or smartphone for long hours can lead to vision problems. Therefore, to ensure students get breaks between online classes, private educational institutions have been asked to limit online classes to two-to-two-and-a-half hours only,” Kaushik said.