Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal directorate of higher education to hold Class 9-12 second term exams in December

Himachal directorate of higher education to hold Class 9-12 second term exams in December

Second term examinations for Classes 9 to 12 will be held in all Himachal government schools in December. Higher education director Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has directed all...

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Second term examinations for Classes 9 to 12 will be held in all Himachal government schools in December.

Higher education director Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has directed all district officials to start preparation for conducting these examinations. The first term examinations for the said Classes had been held online between September 7 to 17. The results were declared on September 30.

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has asked all colleges and universities to ensure students who are unable to attend online classes receive notes. Private colleges have also been asked to extend the date of admission and not to charge late fees.

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission chairperson major general Atul Kaushik (retired) said private institutions can also provide the facility through pen drives.

“Staring into a computer, laptop or smartphone for long hours can lead to vision problems. Therefore, to ensure students get breaks between online classes, private educational institutions have been asked to limit online classes to two-to-two-and-a-half hours only,” Kaushik said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Sep 27, 2020 18:42 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Sep 27, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Man shot dead in Jind
Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST
China’s push to be a climate leader | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:47 IST
Address farmers’ issues now | HT Editorial
Sep 27, 2020 18:46 IST
Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Turkey’s Erdogan voices support for Baku
Sep 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.