Himachal first state where all households have LPG gas connections: CM

Himachal first state where all households have LPG gas connections: CM

As many as 2,76,243 families were provided free gas connections in the state

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(HT File Photo )

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana through video-conference on Monday.

Thakur said collecting fuel wood and cooking food on traditional chullahs was not only cumbersome, but also had an adverse affects on health of the women. It also affected the environment as trees are cut for fuel wood.

Keeping in view all these issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first tenure envisioned the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana under which gas connections were provided free of cost to poor women of rural areas, he said.

As many as 1.36 lakh families in the state have benefitted from the scheme, the CM said.



“The state government had launched the Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana to cover left out families from the state, who were not covered under the centre’s Scheme,” he said.

As many as 2,76,243 families were provided free gas connections in the state under the scheme.

