Himachal govt has constructed 10,000 houses: CM

Interacting with beneficiaries of housing schemes through video conference on Friday, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that state government had constructed 10,000 houses in the last two-and-a-half years under different housing schemes.

The CM said, “Himachal is the only state in the country that had provided Rs 1,50,000 to each beneficiary for constructing a house. Initially the amount was Rs 1,30,000 but it was enhanced by the government for all rural housing schemes.”

He said during the current financial year an increase of Rs 20,000 had been made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Scheme.

Jai Ram Thakur said the government has set a target to construct 10,000 new houses under various housing schemes in rural and urban areas of the state to facilitate the poor . “The government is also allowing beneficiaries to avail 95 days under MNREGA to construct their houses under these schemes,” he said.

The CM said, “Earlier under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yoja na only BPL families of the general category were provided financial assistance for construction of houses but now the government in 2018-19 decided to provide financial assistance to BPL families of all the categories.”