Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal govt has constructed 10,000 houses: CM

Himachal govt has constructed 10,000 houses: CM

Each beneficiary has been given Rs 1,50,000 to construct a house

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(HT File Photo )

Interacting with beneficiaries of housing schemes through video conference on Friday, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that state government had constructed 10,000 houses in the last two-and-a-half years under different housing schemes.

The CM said, “Himachal is the only state in the country that had provided Rs 1,50,000 to each beneficiary for constructing a house. Initially the amount was Rs 1,30,000 but it was enhanced by the government for all rural housing schemes.”

He said during the current financial year an increase of Rs 20,000 had been made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Scheme.

Jai Ram Thakur said the government has set a target to construct 10,000 new houses under various housing schemes in rural and urban areas of the state to facilitate the poor . “The government is also allowing beneficiaries to avail 95 days under MNREGA to construct their houses under these schemes,” he said.



The CM said, “Earlier under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yoja na only BPL families of the general category were provided financial assistance for construction of houses but now the government in 2018-19 decided to provide financial assistance to BPL families of all the categories.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Palava residents may approach court over inflated bills
Jul 10, 2020 20:21 IST
In a first, Trump will wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
Jul 10, 2020 20:15 IST
Sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Assam; 18 fatalities reported in last 4 days
Jul 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Jul 10, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.