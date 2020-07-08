Himachal has alloted Rs 587 crore to woman, child welfare: CM  

Sections
Appreciating the workers’ role amid the Covid-19 crisis, he said anganwari workers had ensured that Covid-19 does not spread at community level

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the state government had alloted Rs 586.82 crore to overall development and welfare of women and children in the state. He was interacting with anganwari workers from different parts of the state through video-conference.

Appreciating the workers’ role amid the Covid-19 crisis, he said anganwari workers had ensured that Covid-19 does not spread at community level. “Anganwari workers have played a commendable role in making the ‘Nigah’ programme of the state government a success and ensuring that persons under home quarantine do not violate guidelines,” he said.

ACTIVE CASE FINDING CAMPAIGN 

Thakur said the ‘active case finding campaign’ launched by the state government was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The PM also advised CMs of other states to take up this campaign in their respective states. Around 70 lakh people are covered under this mega campaign. It was due to this campaign that the state was able to collect a sound database of people with influenza-like symptoms,” the CM said, adding that around 4,021 anganwari workers were involved in the active case finding campaign and 4,083 were involved in the cluster containment survey. He said the workers had prepared and distributed about 5.68 lakh masks to the people.

The CM said that the government had launched several schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Daan Yojana, Mother Teresa Asahay Matri Sambal Yojana, Beti Hai Anmol Yojana and Beti Padhao Beti Bachao to ensure women welfare and empowerment.



The state government has provided smart phones to the Anganwari workers for their effective functioning. He particularly appreciated the anganwari workers of Hamirpur district for preparing creative masks and face shields.

Jai Ram Thakur said that keeping in view the commendable services rendered by the Anganwari workers, the state government has increased the honorarium of anganwari workers by Rs 500 per month and that of mini-anganwari workers and anganwari helpers by Rs. 300 per month. He said that now anganwari workers are getting Rs 6,800 per month instead of Rs 6,300 whereas mini-anganwari workers are getting Rs 4,900 instead of Rs 4,600 and anganwari helpers are receiving Rs 3,500 per month instead of Rs 3,200.

