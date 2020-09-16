Himachal lifts travel curbs; tourists can enter without e-pass, Covid negative report

Sections
Earlier, tourists coming to the state had to show valid hotel bookings and a Covid-negative report issued by an ICMR accredited lab, not older than 72 hours

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representative Image/HT File)

Seven months after imposing travel restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal government on Tuesday lifted all curbs, including the requirement of an e-pass and Covid negative report, for entering the hill state.

The decision was taken at a late evening meeting of the state cabinet. However, inter-state transport services will remain suspended for the time being. The cabinet also did not take any decision on opening of educational institutions. The ministers also decided to provide relief to the state’s ailing tourism industry.

Earlier, individuals seeking entry into state had to mandatorily register themselves on the Covid e-pass portal. Tourists coming to the state had to show valid hotel bookings and a Covid-negative report issued by an ICMR accredited lab, not older than 72 hours.

The number of cases have been steadily increasing in Himachal. The state recorded the highest Covid-related fatalities in a day on Tuesday, with eight people succumbing to the coronavirus disease, taking Himachal’s death toll to 88.



With 2,359 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra (1,567), Sirmaur (1319), Mandi (1030), Una (906), Hamirpur (746 ), Chamba (644), Shimla (676), Bilaspur (543), Kullu (395), Kinnaur (121) and Lahaul-Spiti (29).

