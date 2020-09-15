Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal logs 5 deaths, 364 fresh coronavirus cases

Himachal logs 5 deaths, 364 fresh coronavirus cases

Of the new cases, 106 were reported in Solan, 101 in Mandi, 51 in Kangra, 30 in Una, 28 in Shimla, 12 Bilaspur, 10 each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur, 7 in Chamba, five in Kullu and four in Hamirpur

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Members of the AAP party checking the oxygen level and body temperature through oximeters during a health campaign at the Mall Road in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT )

Himachal on Monday recorded five deaths and 364 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 9,923.

Of the new cases, 106 were reported in Solan—the highest ever single-day spike in any district, 101 in Mandi, 51 in Kangra, 30 in Una, 28 in Shimla, 12 Bilaspur, 10 each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur, 7 in Chamba, five in Kullu and four in Hamirpur.

Three people died in Kangra and one fatality each was reported in Shimla and Sirmaur district, taking the death toll to 80. One of the deceased, a 32-year-old youth, was admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) two days ago for stomachache. His sample came out positive and he died on Monday.

A 72-year-old man from Paonta Sahib was the second fatality. He had tested positive and was shifted to IGMC, Shimla, on Sunday. The patient was diabetic and also suffered from respiratory distress.



In Kangra, a 62-year-old man, who was diabetic and suffering from hypertension, was initially admitted at zonal hospital in Dharamsala on Sunday. He was shifted to Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda on Monday where he succumbed to the contagin.

Another patient, a 72-year-old man, suffering from hypertension, died in Palampur.

Third fatality was 95-year-old from Nurpur who was brought to RPGMC, Tanda critical condition passed away in the evening,

As many as 44 people have died due to the contagion this year alone. The death rate has reached 0.8% against 0.5% in August.

Active cases climbed up to 3,666 and 6,167 people have recovered. The state has a confirmation rate of over 1300 cases per million while the recovery rate was down to 63.2%.

New infections have grown at a rate of 3.7% in the last one week.

With 2,275 cases, Solan is the worst-hit district in the state followed by Kangra where 1,535 cases have been reported. Sirmaur has 1,259 cases, Mandi 909, Una 871, Hamirpur 738, Chamba 639, Shimla 632, Bilaspur 527, Kullu 388 and Kinnaur has 121 cases. Lahaul-Spiti is the least-hit district with only 29 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 01:01 IST
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Borivli GRP arrests 24-year-old for molesting nurse on Mumbai’s local train
Sep 15, 2020 01:07 IST
Notice for fashion designer Manish Malhotra is ready, not issued yet: Mumbai municipal corporation clarifies after action against actor Kangana Ranaut
Sep 15, 2020 01:03 IST
Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam
Sep 15, 2020 00:59 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai; political parties in Maharashtra slug it out
Sep 15, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.