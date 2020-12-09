Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal logs 504 Covid infections, 14 fatalities

Himachal logs 504 Covid infections, 14 fatalities

There are 7,593 active cases in the state while 37,837 people have recovered.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

(Representative Image )

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 504 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 46,201 while the death toll mounted to 743 as 14 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 115 were reported in Shimla, 110 in Mandi, 65 in Kangra, 59 in Kinnaur, 40 in Solan, 29 in Chamba, 21 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 17 in Bilaspur, 13 in Kullu, 12 in Una and two in Lahaul Spiti.

There are 7,593 active cases in the state while 37,837 people have recovered. As many as 808 recoveries were reported on Tuesday. The recovery rate has increased to 81%.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 8,643 cases, followed by Mandi at 7,593 and Kangra at 6,190 cases. Solan has recorded 5,517 cases, Kullu 3,911, Sirmaur 2,745, Bilaspur 2,383, Hamirpur 2,341, Una 2,321, Chamba 2,311, Lahaul-Spiti 1,136 and Kinnaur 1,110 cases.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Talks between Amit Shah, farmer leaders fail to make breakthrough
Dec 09, 2020 00:22 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 23:21 IST
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
Dec 08, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

PWD, not Central govt body, will carry out Maharashtra MLA hostel revamp
Dec 09, 2020 01:18 IST
Truck plunges into rivulet in Ramban, 4 rescued
Dec 09, 2020 01:16 IST
Patiala Government Medical College suspends 366 MBBS students for skipping Covid safety sessions
Dec 09, 2020 01:15 IST
J&K sees 6 deaths, 470 infections
Dec 09, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.