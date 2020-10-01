Himachal logs 72 Covid infections, count mounts to 14,819

Himachal on Wednesday recorded 72 Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 14,819. The virus also claimed three more lives in the state.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported in Kangra, 24 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, three in Lahaul-Spiti and two each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur. One fatality each was reported in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur. The death toll has mounted to 181.

With 2,988 cases Solan is the worst-hit district in the state followed by Kangra (2,273), Sirmaur (1,810), Mandi (1,671), Shimla (1,284), Una (1,267), Hamirpur (915), Chamba (837), Bilaspur (800), Kullu (627), Kinnaur (190) and Lahaul-Spiti (157) cases.

Recovery rate crosses 75%

The recovery rate crossed the 75%-mark in the state with 202 more people discharged today. So far, 11,173 people have recovered. There are 3,423 active cases in the state.

There are 2,020 infected people per million population in the state. State has conducted 2,94,521 tests that is just above 40,000 per million. The fatality rate is 1.2%.

Former minister critical

Former BJP minister Roop Singh Thakur, who tested positive on Tuesday, has been shifted to a private hospital in Chandigarh. His condition is said to be critical. Thakur was admitted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk on Tuesday. Health officials say that Thakur has a severe lung infection. Thakur’s wife has also tested positive and has been placed in isolation.