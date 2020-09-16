Himachal logs 8 deaths, 419 fresh cases

The state recorded the highest Covid-related fatalities in a day on Tuesday, with eight people succumbing to the coronavirus disease, taking Himachal’s death toll to 88.

As many as 419 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, of which 121 cases were reported in Mandi, 87 in Solan, 60 in Sirmaur, 44 in Shimla, 36 in Kangra, 35 in Una, 16 in Bilaspur, eight in Hamirpur, seven in Kullu and five in Chamba. So far,10,335 cases have been reported in the state.

Three deaths have been reported in Mandi district, two at Indira Gandhi Medical College and two at the Tanda Medical Centre. A patient from Una who was admitted to a private hospital in Chandigarh due to an illness succumbed while he was being shifted to Tanda Medical college.

With 2,359 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra (1,567), Sirmaur (1319), Mandi (1030), Una (906), Hamirpur (746 ), Chamba (644), Shimla (676), Bilaspur (543), Kullu (395), Kinnaur (121) and Lahaul-Spiti (29).