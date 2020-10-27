Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal logs five deaths, 231 fresh Covid infections

Himachal logs five deaths, 231 fresh Covid infections

Two fatalities were recorded in Kullu and one each in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

The recoveries have reached 17,974. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Himachal on Tuesday recorded 231 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 20,817. The death toll mounted to 293 with five more patients succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 51 were reported in Mandi, 48 in Kullu, 39 in Kangra, 38 in Shimla, 15 in Kinnaur, 14 in Bilaspur, eight in Sirmaur, five in Solan, four each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti, three in Chamba and two in Hamirpur.

Two fatalities were recorded in Kullu and one each in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur. The recoveries have reached 17,974.

Solan remains the worst hit district with 3,560 cases. It is followed by Kangra where 2,938 people have been detected infected till date. Mandi is close behind with 2,761 cases. Shimla has 2,295 cases, Sirmaur 2,234, Una 1,517, Kullu 1,352, Bilaspur 1,223, Hamirpur 1,203, Chamba 1,109, Lahaul-Spiti 323 and Kinnaur 302.

