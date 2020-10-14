Himachal minister Ram Lal Markanda tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda being checked by Vidhan Sabha staff as he enters the assembly during the monsoon session in September. (HT file photo)

Himachal Pradesh information technology and tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda, 54, has tested positive for Covid-19. Markanda is in isolation at his official residence in Shimla.

The minister, who represents Lahaul-Spiti in the assembly, was on a visit to the tribal constituency ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang Pass on October 3. Markanda returned to Shimla on Tuesday.

On reaching Shimla, he developed symptoms of coronavirus infection and underwent the test for Covid-19. “I had come across a corona positive person. I have tested positive and have isolated myself at the residence on the doctor’s advice,” he shared on social media.

Markanda is the second state minister who tested positive after attending the Atal Tunnel inauguration. He was part of public functions in his constituency after the inauguration.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. He had come in contact with Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, who despite having tested positive had received defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Thakur at the helipad in Manali on October 2.

State jal shakti minister Mahender Singh, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj and power minister Sukhram Chaudhary have recovered from Covid-19.