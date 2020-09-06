Himachal monsoon session: Cong set to target BJP over corruption, scams

The 12-day Himachal monsoon session, which is slated to commence from September 7, is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition planning to corner the government over issues such as corruption, ‘involvement’ of a BJP minister in dubious land deals, officers’ names in below poverty line (BPL) lists and ‘mismanagement’ of the pandemic.

The Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government will undoubtedly try to highlight its achievements, especially its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, which the CM claims was better than other states and won accolades from the Prime Minister himself.

The Congress will bring up the bribery scandal involving former health and family welfare director Dr Ajay Gupta, which had caused much embarrassment to the ruling party . In an audio-clip that was widely circulated on social media, Dr Gupta was heard demanding ₹5 lakh for clearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit orders for the state health department.

A sanitiser-purchase scam, which had involved some BJP leaders had also rocked the secretariat. The opposition has also alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 Response Fund. Allegations of social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary’s involvement in some questionable land deals in Kangra are also likely to be brought up. Former Congress minister Vijai Singh Mankotia had accused the minister of purchasing lands worth crores in the name of her family members.

“There are scores of issues that will be raised in the assembly. Corruption and inept handling of the Covid-crisis will be the main issues. The government has no road map for reviving the economy,” said leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

The opposition will also quiz the government over the names of over 100 gazette officers, doctors and professors appearing in the BPL list. The Congress will also rake-up the issue of the Centre’s refusal to pay state’s GST share.

An explanation will be sought from the government over its decision to appoint vice-chairpersons in boards and corporations during the pandemic while stopping the MLA Fund , which has affected developmental works.